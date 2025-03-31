UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Solventum were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLV. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Solventum during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Solventum by 23,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Solventum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SOLV. Mizuho increased their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Solventum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.86.

Solventum Stock Performance

NYSE SOLV opened at $74.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.19. Solventum Co. has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.87.

About Solventum

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

