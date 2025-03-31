Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 5,328 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 387,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $82,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 333.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $195.69 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $178.84 and a 1-year high of $233.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.54.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $245.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.85.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

