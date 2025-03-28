Alerus Financial NA Has $4.70 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,728 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Target were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $106.49 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $101.76 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Target from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Target from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. KGI Securities set a $132.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.40.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

