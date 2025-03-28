Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Takes Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 454,260 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,011,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 15.2% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,170,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,981,000 after purchasing an additional 154,921 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PAR Technology by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 406,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,547,000 after buying an additional 130,121 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,600,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,275,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 819,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,664,000 after acquiring an additional 81,551 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PAR Technology from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

Shares of PAR opened at $62.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.51 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.63. PAR Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $82.24.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $105.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

