Top Financial Stocks To Watch Today – March 28th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Venus Acquisition, Robinhood Markets, Berkshire Hathaway, and iShares Bitcoin Trust are the five Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares issued by companies in the financial sector such as banks, insurance companies, and investment firms. They represent ownership in these institutions and often reflect the overall health of the financial market, as their performance is closely tied to economic conditions, interest rate changes, and regulatory developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

SQQQ traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.73. The company had a trading volume of 52,359,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,647,329. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.19. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $64.95.

Venus Acquisition (VENA)

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market.

Venus Acquisition stock traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,550,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,904. Venus Acquisition has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.71. 24,041,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,607,968. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $66.91. The company has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.91.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $7.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $527.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,895,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,748. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $395.66 and a 52 week high of $537.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $490.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $470.46.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of IBIT traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.88. The company had a trading volume of 20,745,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,898,219. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.57. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $61.75.

