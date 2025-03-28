China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CMEIF) Short Interest Up 502.2% in March

China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CMEIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,072,000 shares, an increase of 502.2% from the February 28th total of 178,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China MeiDong Auto Stock Performance

Shares of CMEIF remained flat at $0.28 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29. China MeiDong Auto has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.64.

About China MeiDong Auto

China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile dealer in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the sale of new passenger cars and spare parts; and provision of service and survey. It also provides after-sales services, such as auto registration, insurance, auto parts, repair and replacement, sales and maintenance of automotive supplies, etc.; financing referral solutions; and other value added services.

