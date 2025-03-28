Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 59.0 %

NASDAQ MIST traded down $1.33 on Friday, reaching $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 28,490,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,740. The stock has a market cap of $49.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 15.40, a current ratio of 15.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

Further Reading

