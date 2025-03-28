Top Energy Stocks To Watch Today – March 28th

Tesla, Broadcom, Venus Acquisition, Constellation Energy, and Exxon Mobil are the five Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks refer to shares in companies that are primarily involved in the production, distribution, and provision of energy, such as those in the oil, gas, and renewable energy sectors. These stocks are often sensitive to fluctuations in global energy prices, regulatory environments, and geopolitical developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $9.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,705,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,985,680. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.35.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $5.01 on Friday, hitting $166.98. 13,677,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,264,735. The company has a market cap of $785.11 billion, a PE ratio of 136.15, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88.

Venus Acquisition (VENA)

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market.

VENA stock traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.94. 76,550,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,904. Venus Acquisition has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Shares of CEG traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.03. 2,426,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,561,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $271.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.26. Constellation Energy has a fifty-two week low of $155.60 and a fifty-two week high of $352.00.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $117.44. 4,240,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,694,593. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $509.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $103.67 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

