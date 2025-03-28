First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 215,573 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 167,538 shares.The stock last traded at $50.36 and had previously closed at $50.17.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.31.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMB. ABLE Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 72,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 19,269 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,095,000. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,000. Elequin Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 620.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 150,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 129,301 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

