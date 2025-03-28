First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 215,573 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 167,538 shares.The stock last traded at $50.36 and had previously closed at $50.17.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.31.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.
The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
