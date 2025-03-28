NB Private Equity Partners Limited (OTCMKTS:NBPVF) Short Interest Down 96.6% in March

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (OTCMKTS:NBPVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NB Private Equity Partners Stock Performance
NB Private Equity Partners stock remained flat at $20.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. NB Private Equity Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average of $20.29.
About NB Private Equity Partners
