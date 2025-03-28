Promising Outdoor Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 28th

Walmart, CRH, and Lowe’s Companies are the three Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are ornamental flowering plants typically grown in outdoor garden settings for their vibrant colors and delightful fragrance. Often regarded as hardy annuals or biennials, they thrive in sunny, well-drained conditions and are popular for use in borders, cut flower arrangements, and landscape displays. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $84.95. 7,455,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,885,147. Walmart has a 52 week low of $58.56 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $681.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.76 and its 200 day moving average is $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

CRH traded down $3.86 on Friday, reaching $88.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,280,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,420,120. The stock has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $110.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.96 and its 200 day moving average is $96.58.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $229.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,745. The company has a market cap of $128.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.35. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $211.80 and a 1-year high of $287.01.

