Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Short Interest Down 96.2% in March

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,600 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the February 28th total of 4,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 936,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 14.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of HEPA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.52. 706,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,748. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $72,419.00, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.62.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 231,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 3.33% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It develops Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as preclinical studies of Rencofilstat shows reduction in liver fibrosis, liver inflammation, liver tumor burden, and titers of HBV, HCV, HDV, and HIV-1, and has demonstrated antiviral activities for hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms.

