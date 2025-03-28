Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 8,245 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 265,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,245 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $29,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BFAM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $162.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.67.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $128.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.11. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.59 and a 52-week high of $141.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 13.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $311,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,708.18. This represents a 9.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total value of $124,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,755.81. This trade represents a 2.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

