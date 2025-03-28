WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 86 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $38,489,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after buying an additional 10,946 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 1.9 %

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $162.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.58. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $119.31 and a one year high of $205.76.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $239.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $170.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.40.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

