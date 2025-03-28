Blockchain Stocks Worth Watching – March 27th

Oracle, Core Scientific, and Globant are the three Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of companies that incorporate blockchain technology into their operations, products, or services. These companies often aim to leverage blockchain’s benefits—such as increased security, transparency, and efficiency—in industries ranging from finance to supply chain management, offering investors a way to participate indirectly in the growth of blockchain technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,085,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,787,617. Oracle has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $198.31. The company has a market cap of $408.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORZ traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,873,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,237,370. Core Scientific has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 6.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CORZ

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of Globant stock traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.24. The stock had a trading volume of 710,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,721. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.45. Globant has a 12-month low of $124.53 and a 12-month high of $238.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

Featured Articles