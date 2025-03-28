Brad Holman Acquires 252,224 Shares of Webjet Group Ltd (ASX:WJL) Stock

Webjet Group Ltd (ASX:WJL – Get Free Report) insider Brad Holman acquired 252,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.57 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of A$144,524.35 ($90,895.82).
Webjet Group Stock Performance
Webjet Group Company Profile
Online sale of travel products, including flights and hotel rooms.
