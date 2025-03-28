15,299 Shares in Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:BRZU) Bought by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:BRZU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 24,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,903,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares by 160.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000.
Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $55.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.58. Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $40.61 and a 12-month high of $88.91. The firm has a market cap of $138.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.40.
Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares Profile
The Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares (BRZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Brazil 25-50 index. The fund provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Brazilian companies. BRZU was launched on Apr 10, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.
