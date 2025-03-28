Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Purchases Shares of 1,985 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,985 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in NIKE by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,916,789 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,140,796,000 after buying an additional 1,862,021 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,442,145 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,425,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,093 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,029,380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,204,451,000 after acquiring an additional 251,411 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NIKE by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,367,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,541,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,205,753 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $696,599,000 after purchasing an additional 603,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at $65,301,708.56. This trade represents a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $65.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.95 and a 52 week high of $98.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.05.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra Research raised shares of NIKE to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on NIKE from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

