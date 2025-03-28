Kiltearn Partners LLP Has $21.74 Million Stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Kiltearn Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 308,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,900 shares during the quarter. Robert Half makes up about 3.6% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $21,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Robert Half by 3.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RHI opened at $54.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.22. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 4.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BNP Paribas raised Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.92.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

