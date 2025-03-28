Russell Investments Australian Government Bond ETF Announces Interim Dividend of $0.09 (ASX:RGB)

Russell Investments Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:RGB – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.088 per share on Monday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 30th.

Russell Investments Australian Government Bond ETF Price Performance

