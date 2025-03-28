Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. Cintas updated its FY25 guidance to $4.36-4.40 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 4.360-4.400 EPS.
Cintas Price Performance
Shares of CTAS opened at $206.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.91 and its 200 day moving average is $208.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cintas has a 12-month low of $162.16 and a 12-month high of $228.12.
Cintas Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.11%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cintas stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.
About Cintas
Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.
