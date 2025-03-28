First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1232 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

FDTS stock opened at $42.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.55. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $38.54 and a 12 month high of $44.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Get First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

About First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FDTS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 400 small-cap companies selected from the S&P Developed Markets ex-US BMI based on S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.