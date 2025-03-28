First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:FPA)

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2016 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FPA opened at $29.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $30.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average of $29.22.

About First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FPA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects and weights 100 stocks from the S&P Asia Pacific Ex-Japan BMI Index based on their growth and value factors. FPA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

