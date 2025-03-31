Scalar Gauge Management LLC Has $9.82 Million Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Scalar Gauge Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. NRG Energy comprises about 4.5% of Scalar Gauge Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Scalar Gauge Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $9,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 8.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,041,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,849,000 after buying an additional 82,919 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:NRG opened at $95.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.80. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $117.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

NRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.29.

Insider Activity

In other NRG Energy news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $5,484,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,191.68. The trade was a 48.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,780,794.02. This trade represents a 22.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

