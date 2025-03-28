Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,505 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $544,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,094,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 160,412 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,755,000 after acquiring an additional 57,406 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAZZ opened at $126.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $99.06 and a 12-month high of $148.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.32.

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.71.

In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 4,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $695,093.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,587.54. The trade was a 36.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $185,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,522,550.75. The trade was a 0.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,825. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

