Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock Position Reduced by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $8,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,390,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,412,894,000 after acquiring an additional 227,006 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,436,000 after purchasing an additional 43,223 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,127,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,209,000 after purchasing an additional 106,608 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 724.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,981,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,466,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,437,000 after buying an additional 82,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $145.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.02 and a twelve month high of $184.87.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.34 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. Research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 160.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 672 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total transaction of $100,195.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,448.70. This trade represents a 12.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,110,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,286.90. The trade was a 31.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,396,515. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.