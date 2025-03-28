Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Down 2% – Here’s What Happened

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $98.30 and last traded at $98.48. 1,585,824 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 9,450,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.64.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $177.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.49 and its 200 day moving average is $105.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 8,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onefund LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

