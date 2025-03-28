Short Interest in Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS) Rises By 424.1%

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2025

Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDSGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,300 shares, an increase of 424.1% from the February 28th total of 38,600 shares. Approximately 11.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,664,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NVDS stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $28.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,451. Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $78.27. The company has a market capitalization of $49.97 million, a PE ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 4.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average is $27.86.

About Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF

(Get Free Report)

The AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NVDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NVIDIA Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1.25x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Nvidia stock. NVDS was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.