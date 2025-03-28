Short Interest in Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS) Rises By 424.1%

Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,300 shares, an increase of 424.1% from the February 28th total of 38,600 shares. Approximately 11.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,664,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NVDS stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $28.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,451. Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $78.27. The company has a market capitalization of $49.97 million, a PE ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 4.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average is $27.86.

About Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF

The AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NVDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NVIDIA Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1.25x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Nvidia stock. NVDS was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

