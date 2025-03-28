AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Price Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.51 and last traded at $28.23. 9,686,804 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 34,285,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.79.

The company has a market capitalization of $202.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Buska Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 41,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

