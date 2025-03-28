Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Short Interest Up 466.7% in March

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 466.7% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Invesco Bond Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
Invesco Bond Fund stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.39. The stock had a trading volume of 19,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,923. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.93. Invesco Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $17.48.
Invesco Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%.
Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
