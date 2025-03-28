Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Short Interest Up 466.7% in March

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 466.7% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Invesco Bond Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Invesco Bond Fund stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.39. The stock had a trading volume of 19,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,923. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.93. Invesco Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $17.48.

Get Invesco Bond Fund alerts:

Invesco Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBF. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 340,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 72,710 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $884,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 235,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 50,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.