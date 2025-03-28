Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $62.55 and last traded at $62.89, with a volume of 23473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd.

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Down 4.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.17 and its 200-day moving average is $72.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.00 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 497.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Featured Articles

