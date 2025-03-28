Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Genting Singapore Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GIGNY traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.78. 503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088. Genting Singapore has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $35.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.55.

Get Genting Singapore alerts:

Genting Singapore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Genting Singapore Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the construction, development, and operation of integrated resort destinations in Asia. The company owns Resorts World Sentosa, a destination resort located on Singapore's resort island of Sentosa featuring S.E.A. Aquarium, an aquarium; Adventure Cove Waterpark, an aquatic park integrated with marine life; Universal Studios Singapore, a Universal Studios theme park; ESPA, a destination spa; indoor and outdoor MICE venues; and various dining, retail, and entertainment options.

Receive News & Ratings for Genting Singapore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genting Singapore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.