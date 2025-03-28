Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Genting Singapore Trading Up 8.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS GIGNY traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.78. 503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088. Genting Singapore has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $35.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.55.
Genting Singapore Company Profile
