ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Down 1.8% – Time to Sell?

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $678.88 and last traded at $677.87. Approximately 306,811 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,530,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $690.63.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $937.00.

ASML Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $729.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $732.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $1.5855 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,186,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,208,615,000 after purchasing an additional 959,696 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in ASML by 4,880.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 335,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,019,000 after purchasing an additional 328,552 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in ASML by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 807,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,494,000 after purchasing an additional 281,156 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth $175,257,000. Finally, Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $137,386,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

