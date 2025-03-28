Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.92 and last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 57467 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DNLI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DNLI

Denali Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average is $23.33.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. Analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Denali Therapeutics

In other news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 3,339 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $69,484.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,003.17. This trade represents a 11.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 29,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $591,758.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,778.62. This represents a 10.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,940 shares of company stock worth $973,442. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1,240.9% in the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 551,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,231,000 after purchasing an additional 509,992 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,038,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 14,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $5,188,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.