Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 934.2% from the February 28th total of 105,400 shares. Currently, 19.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Safe & Green Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ SGBX opened at $0.48 on Friday. Safe & Green has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73.

About Safe & Green

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. is a design and construction services company, which engages in the provision of code engineered cargo shipping containers. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Medical, Development, and Corporate and Support. The Construction Services segment includes the manufacturing of unit SG ECHO and other modules projects.

