Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,596 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of PWR stock opened at $254.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.73 and a 200 day moving average of $304.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.11 and a 1-year high of $365.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $407.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Quanta Services from $399.00 to $398.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.79.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

