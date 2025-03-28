Insider Selling: Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) EVP Sells 11,843 Shares of Stock

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas P. Durels sold 11,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $94,980.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,363.70. The trade was a 21.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Empire State Realty Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $155.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.62 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 6.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empire State Realty Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 819.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 3,139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

