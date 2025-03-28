Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.06, but opened at $19.73. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $19.76, with a volume of 304,550 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GMAB. Leerink Partners upgraded Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.29. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 36.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 295.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 1,072.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 656.8% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

