Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Down 20.6% – Time to Sell?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 20.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 56.70 ($0.73). 7,646,775 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 273% from the average session volume of 2,048,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.40 ($0.92).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVOK. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.81) price target on shares of Evoke in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Evoke Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 69.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 63.58. The stock has a market cap of £224.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen bought 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($13,206.11). 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evoke Company Profile

