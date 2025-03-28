Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,000 shares, a decline of 64.5% from the February 28th total of 1,069,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42.2 days.

Evolution Mining Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CAHPF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 29,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,158. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.36. Evolution Mining has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

Evolution Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Evolution Mining’s payout ratio is currently 29.28%.

Evolution Mining Company Profile

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It owns and operates mines, including Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, Canada.

