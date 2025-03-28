Short Interest in BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Declines By 66.7%

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BlueScope Steel Stock Performance
BLSFY stock remained flat at $74.91 during trading on Friday. 62 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.96. BlueScope Steel has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $81.02.
BlueScope Steel Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.9534 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.
About BlueScope Steel
BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Coated Products Asia, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.
