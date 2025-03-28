Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for March 28th (BBVA, ELMD, ENGH, EWBC, IP, JNPR, KAR, LOB, MFA, OSPN)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, March 28th:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH)

was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$3,300.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$3,800.00.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

