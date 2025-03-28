Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,851,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,098 shares during the quarter. Evergy makes up 1.4% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $113,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 391.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 77,398 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Evergy by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 29.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 997,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,806,000 after buying an additional 224,679 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 945,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,609,000 after purchasing an additional 239,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $67.32 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.45%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Evergy from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

