Short Interest in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Decreases By 70.6%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 70.6% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CareCloud Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CCLDO opened at $19.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.92. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $22.62.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1823 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company’s portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.