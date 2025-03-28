Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,089,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 218,509 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $86,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 30,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in OGE Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Evercore ISI raised OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

OGE Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

OGE stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.70. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.27.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.36%.

OGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.