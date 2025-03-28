Soligenix FY2025 EPS Forecast Reduced by Zacks Small Cap

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Soligenix in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 26th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.09) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.93). The consensus estimate for Soligenix’s current full-year earnings is ($4.65) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Soligenix’s FY2026 earnings at ($2.02) EPS.

Get Soligenix alerts:

Soligenix Stock Down 2.6 %

Soligenix stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.03. Soligenix has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $14.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08.

Institutional Trading of Soligenix

Soligenix ( NASDAQ:SNGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 1,473.38% and a negative return on equity of 223.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($12.66) earnings per share.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Soligenix stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Free Report) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,729 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Soligenix worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer; SGX302, an IDR technology which is in Phase IIa study to treat mil-to-moderate Psoriasis; and SGX945 and IDR technology that is in Phase IIa protocol for the treatment of Aphthous Ulcers in Behçet's Disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.