Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 115.83% from the stock’s current price.

SVRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Savara in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Savara in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $477.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 17.70 and a current ratio of 17.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3.27. Savara has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $5.34.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Savara will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVRA. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its stake in Savara by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 10,775,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,000 shares in the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the 4th quarter valued at $8,151,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Savara by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 7,525,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,103,000 after buying an additional 2,344,308 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Savara during the 4th quarter worth $7,161,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Savara by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,835,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

