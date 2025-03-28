What is B. Riley’s Estimate for BRT Apartments Q2 Earnings?

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for BRT Apartments in a report issued on Wednesday, March 26th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BRT Apartments’ current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for BRT Apartments’ FY2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities downgraded BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

BRT Apartments Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE BRT opened at $17.69 on Friday. BRT Apartments has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.83 million, a PE ratio of -33.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average is $17.98.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -188.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BRT Apartments news, CFO George Zweier sold 2,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $38,702.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,593.82. The trade was a 1.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRT Apartments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in BRT Apartments in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 295.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,973 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.