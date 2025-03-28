MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETU – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,605 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 126% from the previous session’s volume of 709 shares.The stock last traded at $22.20 and had previously closed at $22.13.

MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.96.

About MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN

The MAX Airlines 3X Leveraged ETNs (JETU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Airlines index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the air transportation industry, these include airlines, air freight and logistics, and aircraft and parts manufacturing.

