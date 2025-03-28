First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:FTXN)

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1747 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXN opened at $30.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.84. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $33.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.44.

About First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

