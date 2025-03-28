First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:FTXN)

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1747 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.
First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FTXN opened at $30.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.84. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $33.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.44.
About First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF
